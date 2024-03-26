Delhi: Two Construction Workers Stabbed By Men In Inebriated Condition; 1 Dead

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) A 26-year-old man died while another sustained a stab wound on Tuesday after they were allegedly attacked by two men in an inebriated condition on a bike for refusing to give money, the police said.

According to the police, on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., a call was received regarding the incident in north Delhi following which a team rushed to the spot.

"Both the injured persons were shifted to a Burari hospital where one person identified as Akhilesh Kumar, a native of Saharsa in Bihar, was declared brought dead. He had three stab wounds mark on his body," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M.K. Meena.

The injured individual, identified as Chandan Kumar (42), sustained stab injuries in his right hand.

Chandan in his statement told police that he along with Akhilesh were engaged in construction work at Harit Vihar.

He told the police that two youth in an inebriated condition came on a bike and demanded some money, which resulted in a verbal altercation between them.

"Both left from there and came again along with some others and stabbed them with a knife. Multiple teams have been formed to identify and nab the accused. Police teams are also scanning CCTVs in the area to trace the accused," said the DCP.