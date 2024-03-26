PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Among BJP's 40 Star Campaigners For Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) The BJP on Tuesday submitted to the Election Commission a list of 40 leaders who will campaign for party candidates in Bihar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Smriti Irani, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the star campaigners for the party.

The list also includes Union Ministers Giriraj Singh, and Nityanand Rai, former Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, state in-charge Vinod Tawde, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha, former Deputy CMs Sushil Kumar Modi, and Renu Devi, former state chief Sanjay Jaiswal, former state minister Shahnawaz Hussain, and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav.

The BJP is contesting 17 of the state's 40 seats and the rest have been allocated to its NDA partners.