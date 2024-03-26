'Shashi Tharoor Was Ready To Attend A Session Of Jaipur Dialogues', Claims Sunil Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Former Congress candidate from Jaipur constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls Sunil Sharma, who was replaced by ex-Rajasthan minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas over the 'Jaipur Dialogues' row, on Tuesday criticised party leader Shashi Tharoor, saying the Thiruvananthapuram MP should also give up his ticket as he was ready to come to the show (which has right-leaning views) to participate in a session.

Sunil Sharma also claimed that Shashi Tharoor asked for five-star accommodation and a business class ticket. Tharoor had earlier slammed Sharma after he was given a Congress ticket, saying the latter was closely linked to 'Jaipur Dialogues'.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Sunil Sharma said that Tharoor was ready to come to 'Jaipur Dialogues', and had even praised it.

"Now, since I have returned the ticket, Tharoor should also do that," he said.

"Tharoor was ready to come to Jaipur Dialogues in October 2018... he had a session with David Frawley. I am giving documentary evidence of the bargain he made. Tharoor's office asked to provide business class tickets and five-star hotel facilities to attend the programme. Sanjay Dixit, the man behind 'Jaipur Dialogues', had approved his request.

"When Tharoor was messaged, he accepted the invite and asked him to send the invitation to his office email address and complete the remaining formalities," he added.

Sunil Sharma further said: "By staying in Congress, I will expose those who blackmail the party by calling themselves progressive. Those who praised this organisation raised questions about me for sharing the stage."