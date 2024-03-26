PAC Jawan Injured Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya, March 27 (IANS) A Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan was shot at under mysterious circumstances at the Ram Temple complex here on Tuesday.

The injured jawan, who received the bullet in his chest, has been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow for treatment.

IG Ayodhya range Praveen Kumar reached the spot soon after getting the information. However, he said, it is not yet clear if the victim was fired upon by someone else or was hit by a bullet from his own gun.

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

Initial reports said that the jawan Ram Prasad, 53, was deployed on the premises of the temple when he was hit by a bullet. His colleagues immediately rushed him to the district hospital from where he was referred to Lucknow.

The police are interrogating other police personnel posted in the area.