Afghanistan Sends 30,000 For This Year's Hajj Pilgrimage

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Ministry of Hajj and Endowments of the Taliban government announces that Afghanistan's quota for participation in this year's Hajj pilgrimage has been set at 30,000 individuals.

Noor Mohammad Saqib, the acting head of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments of the Taliban regime, announced on Tuesday in a press conference that Afghanistan's quota for participation in this year's Hajj pilgrimage is 30,000 people.

He also stated that among these 30,000 individuals, there are also supervisors of martyrs and government employees.

In this press conference, which was held regarding the allocation of quotas and expenses for Afghan pilgrims in the current year, he mentioned that the allocated quota had been distributed transparently and fairly among the applicants for Hajj across the country.

Saqib added that the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments strives to provide necessary facilities and amenities for Afghan pilgrims in Mecca and Medina.

He further stated that contracts have been signed with Ariana Airlines and the private company Kam Air to transfer and dispatch Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The acting head of the Ministry of Hajj and Endowments added that the ministry, for better management of the Hajj process, has established excellent coordination with all domestic ministries and relevant institutions in the country and related authorities in Saudi Arabia.

