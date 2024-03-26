Floki & Tokenfi Eyes MENA Regions For Big Crypto Moves

(MENAFN- Pressat) Floki and TokenFi Eyes MENA Region for Its Next Big Crypto Market Venture

March 26, 2024: Floki, hailed as the world's biggest success story, has made its presence felt worldwide, from New York's Times Square to regions beyond. It is now setting its sights on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to further extend its influence, especially with its sister project TokenFi.

The Arabic video promo shared on X provides a glimpse into what TokenFi products will soon offer in the MENA region, highlighting how effortless it is to tokenize a project, even without any knowledge of coding.

The protagonist in the video, who embodies the everyday individual, harbors aspirations of wealth. But, sometimes, not knowing enough or not having the right mentor or friends can hold a person back. TokenFi's goal is to open up the world of cryptocurrency to everyone, helping them to reach their goals and making a positive impact on their lives.

The focus on MENA is strategic, given its position as the world's sixth largest crypto economy with about $389.8 billion in crypto transactions from July 2022 to June 2023 - an impressive 7.2% of the global volume during that period, according to Chainalysis research . Turkey, Morocco, and Iran, notably, are among the top 30 countries for crypto activity.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) distinguishes itself within the region by leaning heavily on decentralized finance (DeFi) activity, attributed to its progressive regulatory frameworks that beckon crypto entrepreneurs to the area, and are making it an emerging crypto hub.

Why the strong push into MENA? The UAE in particular has become a beacon of financial and technological innovation, drawing in diverse global talent. Its welcoming approach to blockchain technology shows that it's planning for the future and wants to grow with new tech trends.

Foremost on Floki's MENA agenda is TokenFi , a tokenization platform designed for the easy creation and management of digital tokens. This tool offers a user-friendly What You See Is What You Get (WYSIWYG) interface that lets users tokenize assets without any coding.

TokenFi is proactively positioning itself in the sprawling tokenization sector, which is expected to surge to a $16 trillion value by 2030. This industry's potential has been noted by BlackRock, the planet's leading investment firm, which has dubbed tokenization "the next evolution in markets."

Led by the same core team as was behind the famed Floki token, which boasts over 460,000 holders and reached an all-time valuation of $3.5 billion, TokenFi spans several products linked by the $TOKEN utility token. Among its offerings are the Token Launcher, the QuickLaunch Bot, Launchpad, Generative AI, an AI-powered Smart Contract Auditor, Connect, and the Real World Assets Tokenization Module.

