Healthcare Vet Stephanie Shelton Joins Current Global

(MENAFN- PRovoke) CHICAGO - Stephanie Shelton has joined Current Global's healthcare practice as executive VP of client experience, which will include bolstering The Weber Shandwick Collective and IPG's healthcare business as well.



Shelton, most recently a FleishmanHillard senior partner, will be key in steering comms strategy for one of Current and IPG's flagship pharmaceutical clients and driving new business and initiatives across brands.



She will report to global chief client and growth officer Renee Austin from the Chicago hub.



“Stephanie adds a unique blend of traditional healthcare, corporate health and consumer health experience to our team,” Austin said.“Stephanie has vast experience in building and managing reputation, raising awareness, enhancing brand experience and eliciting behavior change among stakeholders through impactful campaigns and integrated media strategies.”



Shelton joins after five years with Fleishman, where she was a senior VP as well as senior partner. Before that, she was a W2O Group managing director and spent nearly a dozen years at Edelman.



