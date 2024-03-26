Welcome UNSC Resolution

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Hamas marks a critical juncture in the ongoing conflict. This resolution, overwhelmingly supported by 14 out of 15 members, underlines the urgent need for peace and the cessation of hostilities that have ravaged the region for around six months now. It is a resounding call for humanity, compassion, and the protection of innocent lives in Gaza. Israel has so far killed around 32000 people, mostly children and women, in the besieged Palestinian territory.



The passage of this resolution must not be seen merely as a symbolic gesture but as a firm mandate that demands immediate action. The UNSC's call for a ceasefire during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, coupled with the release of all hostages,is geared to foster conditions for a lasting peace.

However, passing a resolution is just the beginning; the true test lies in its implementation. The international community must rally behind this resolution with unwavering determination and resolve. Every effort must be made to ensure compliance from all parties involved. Any delay or reluctance to enforce the ceasefire would not only prolong the suffering of civilians but also undermine the credibility of the UN and the principles it stands for.

It is imperative that all stakeholders, including Israel, Hamas, and other relevant actors, abide by the terms of the resolution without reservation. Any attempt to circumvent the ceasefire must be met with swift condemnation and decisive action. The lives of innocent civilians, including women and children, hang in the balance, and their safety should be paramount above all else.

Moreover, the UNSC resolution presents an opportunity for the international community to redouble its efforts in addressing the root causes of the conflict and advancing a comprehensive peace process. This includes addressing issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the blockade imposed by Israel, and, of course, the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state along 1967 borders. Sustainable peace can only be achieved through meaningful dialogue, mutual respect, and a genuine commitment to justice and reconciliation.

While the passage of the resolution is a significant step forward, it is only the beginning of a long and arduous journey towards peace in the Middle East. The international community must remain vigilant and proactive in its efforts to ensure the full and effective implementation of the ceasefire. This requires sustained diplomatic engagement, humanitarian assistance, and support for initiatives aimed at building trust and confidence between the parties.