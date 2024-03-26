Sonam Wangchuk Ends 21-Day-Long Hunger Strike In Ladakh

The first phase of the hunger strike ended on Tuesday but this is not the end of the agitation,” Wangchuk said after taking a glass of juice from a minor girl here amid a massive turnout of people at the protest venue. The renowned education reformist said the end of the hunger strike is the beginning of the new phase of the ongoing agitation.

“We will continue our struggle (in support of our demands). The gathering of 10,000 people at the venue and participation of over 60,000 others over the past 20 days are a testimony of the people's aspirations,” he said.

Earlier, the climate activist made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil promises made to the people.

In video messages shared on X, a frail-looking Wangchuk, whose 'climate fast' entered the 21st day on Tuesday, called on the people of Ladakh to use their franchise“very carefully” this time in the interest of the nation.

A renowned education reformist, Wangchuk has been on 'climate fast' in sub-zero temperatures since March 6, a day after talks between joint representatives of Leh-based Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are jointly spearheading the agitation to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, and the central government hit a deadlock.

The Sixth Schedule contains provisions related to the administration of tribal areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram through autonomous district councils.

Leh-based Apex Body and KDA will announce the future course of action on Wednesday.

Reminding the prime minister of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifestos, Wangchuk said Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram and should follow his teaching of 'pran jaye par vachan na jaye' (one may lose their life, but must not break their promise).

“While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a very special power. We are the kingmakers, we can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn't work. Let us remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation,” said Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster“3 Idiots”.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. Ladakh will go to polls in the fifth phase on May 20.

Over the past 20 days, Wangchuk said, around 60,000 of Ladakh's 3 lakh residents have participated in the hunger strike demonstrating their pain but“no word came from this government”.

“We are trying to remind and awaken the consciousness of our Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here.

“We do not think of Modi and Amit (Shah) as just politicians, we would rather like to think of them as statesmen and for that they will have to show some character and some farsightedness,” the climate activist said.

Actor Prakash Raj visits Wangchuk

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday visited climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike for nearly three weeks here to demand statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Raj, a vocal critic of the ruling BJP, extended his support to the Wangchuk-led protest and said when the governments do not keep their promises, the people have no option but to unite and raise their voice in accordance with their constitutional rights.

“It's my birthday today .. and I'm celebrating by showing solidarity with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are fighting for us .. our country .. our environment and our future let's stand by them,” he wrote on X.

Talking to reporters after meeting Wangchuk at the protest site, Raj said“we have heard from the people and the scientists that they have been promised (sixth schedule by BJP) and when we remind them (of their promise) they are seeing them as criminals”.

“They (politicians) are making big promises and generating false hopes at election times but later when they take our votes, they don't look back for next five years. They have nothing to do with us, we are fools to trust their words,” Raj said.

He said the only way is to unite and raise the voice to seek answers from the government and its promises because that is the right of the public.

“If they have promised it in the manifesto and took votes but later betrayed, where will we go? we have to fight (for our rights),” Raj said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now