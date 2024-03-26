Stocks in Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) First Majestic Silver Corp.

3/26/2024 - 11:33 AM EST - Goldmoney Inc. : Announced the appointment of Sean Ty as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective March 31, 2024. Ty will succeed Mr. Mark Olson, following his retirement as CFO. Olson will remain in advisory capacity with the company for an appropriate period to ensure a smooth transition in CFO roles. Goldmoney Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.21.









