(MENAFN- Baystreet) Ford, Allego Partner for Distribution Pact

Golf Company Introduces Deal for Pros, InstructorsThird Harmonic Pokes up on Quarterly FiguresHedge Funds Shift Capital Into European StocksKrispy Kreme's Stock Rises 15% On Deal With McDonald's Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024

News of Weight Loss Pill Propels Viking Higher

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares jumped in the first hour Tuesday after the company said its experimental weight loss pill showed positive results in a small study and will enter the next stage of development later this year.

The study results add to the excitement around the drugmaker's prospects in the budding weight loss drug market.

Viking is one of several small biotech companies hoping to compete with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) and Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in the space, which analysts say could grow into a $100 billion market by the end of the decade. Some analysts view Viking as a particularly strong potential player, or takeover target for a larger company.

Based on Tuesday's results, Viking plans to start a phase two trial on its weight loss pill later this year. The once-a-day tablet is an oral version of the company's experimental weight loss injection, which showed encouraging results in a mid-stage trial last month.

The phase one trial for the pill followed more than 40 patients with obesity for around a month. Those people took different dose sizes of the drug or received a placebo.

Viking said patients who received the pill once a day lost up to 5.3% of their weight on average, or up to 3.3% more than those who took a placebo, at 28 days.

VKTX shares zoomed $16.96, or 24.5%, to $86.15.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks