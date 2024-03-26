(MENAFN- Baystreet) News of Weight Loss Pill Propels Viking Higher

Ford, Allego Partner for Distribution Pact

Ford (NYSE: F) and Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced a strategic partnership to bring ultra-fast charging infrastructure to hundreds of Ford dealerships across Europe.

The new collaboration will further expand convenient and reliable charging solutions for customers of Ford electric vehicles (EVs) including the new electric Explorer, as the American brand journeys towards a 100 percent electric line-up of passenger and commercial vehicles in Europe by 2035.

Customers will be able starting today to order the Explorer crossover, Ford's first EV passenger car engineered and built in Europe.

Delivering up to 400 kW charging, Allego ultra-fast charging stations at Ford dealerships will be accessible to EV drivers around the clock and compatible with vehicles that offer DC charging capability regardless of manufacturer.

Ford customers will benefit from preferential rates when paying for charging using their FordPass Charging Card, the FordPass app2 or Plug & Charge, with other drivers able to pay using debit or credit card.

Allego CEO Mathieu Bonnet, commented,“Allego continues to expand its network to meet the demand for charging that comes with more EVs on the road. Automakers like Ford are stepping up to the plate by producing a greater selection of EVs as the European market fully transitions to electric. By equipping these Ford dealerships with Allego's ultra-fast charging technology, switching to electric will only become easier and more accessible to drivers throughout Europe.”

F shares reversed six cents to $12.84, while ALLG dipped two cents, or 1.9% to 81 cents.









