(MENAFN- Baystreet) Awale, Burcon, Cronos at 52-Week Highs on News

Natural Resources, Givex, Loblaw at 52-Week Highs on NewsCentamin, CIBC at 52-Week Highs on NewsGildan at 52-Week High on NewsCIBC, Copperleaf, National at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 26, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Blockchain, Goldsource, Suncor at 52-Week Highs on News Blockchain Venture Capital Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 Tuesday. BIGG Digital Assets Inc. and Blockchain Intelligence Group and TerraZero is pleased to report that Blockchain Intelligence Group and FRNT Financial have partnered to expand the sales efforts of BIG's compliance and investigative tools: QLUE and BitRank.Goldsource Mines Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. Goldsource and Mako Mining have entered into an arrangement agreement, pursuant to which Mako will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Goldsource in exchange for common shares of Mako.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $49.93 Tuesday. Canadian Tire Corporation and Petro-Canada, a Suncor Energy business announced the details of their recently-launched Triangle Rewards® and Petro-PointsTM loyalty partnership. Together, the programs are providing more value and convenience to millions of loyalty members at more than 1,800 Canadian Tire Gas+ and Petro-Canada locations across the country.Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE) hit a new 52-week high of $4.63 Tuesday. Valeura reports its financial and operating results for the three month period ended December 31, 2023. On that date, Valeura had cash and cash equivalents of US$151.2 million (including restricted cash of US$17.3 million), compared to US$17.6 million as at December 31, 2022.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Tuesday. No news stories available today.US Financial 15 Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Gibson Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.28 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Givex Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 92 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Tuesday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.19 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Regulus Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.37 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.95 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.46 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.87 Tuesday. No news stories available today.NameSilo Technologies Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $186.62 Tuesday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $36.13 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks