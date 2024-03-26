Free Wi-Fi Coming To Public Parks In Peshawar, More Cities To Follow

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent meeting led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, it was decided to introduce complimentary Wi-Fi services in public parks across Peshawar. Chief Minister Gandapur further announced plans to extend this initiative to other cities in subsequent phases.

Highlighting additional decisions made during the meeting, Chief Minister Gandapur revealed intentions to launch the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service along Nasar Bagh Road soon.

Furthermore, directives were issued to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) to devise a beautification strategy for the city. This plan includes the installation of artificial plants and flowers in pots along road poles, as well as the incorporation of calligraphy and carvings on pedestrian bridges and buildings.

In efforts to promote sustainability, Chief Minister Ali Amin emphasized the transition of streetlights in Peshawar to solar energy sources. Additionally, focus was placed on the rehabilitation of roads surrounding the BRT route along University Road.