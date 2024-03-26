Khyber Tribal District Introduces Centralized Exams For Students

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) This year marked the inaugural implementation of centralized annual exams for students in Khyber's tribal district, departing from the previous competitive exam model. Sher Zaman Afridi, Sub-Divisional Education Officer, explained that under the centralized system, identical exam papers are distributed to all participating schools, fostering uniformity in examination practices.

A significant number of boys' primary schools from various tehsils participated, with 128 from Bara, 97 from Jamrud, and 89 from Landikotal. The exams saw the involvement of approximately 29,000, 19,000, and 13,000 students from Bara, Jamrud, and Landikotal tehsils, respectively, conducted from March 4 to March 25, ensuring simultaneous assessment across schools.

Social activist Zahidullah Afridi highlighted the competitive environment fostered by centralized exams, emphasizing its potential to prepare government school students for board examinations, a practice more common in private schools. The system aims to bridge the gap in exam preparedness between government and private school students.

Following the exam results on March 30, a competition will be organized among top-performing students, with prizes awarded to position holders across all schools. Additionally, students ranking first, second, and third within individual schools will receive recognition and approximately 1500 trophies in total will be distributed.

While the centralized system was adopted for government boys' schools, girls' schools continued with the cluster system, maintaining the traditional examination approach.