Azerbaijan Selects Nominee For Head Coach Of National Team

(MENAFN- AzerNews) One of the candidates for the position of head coach of theAzerbaijan national team has been announced, Azernews reports,citing Idman.

According to information, the Russian specialist StanislavCherchesov can go "behind the steering wheel" of the Azerbaijaniteam.

Cherchesov was among the three candidates for AFFA. An offer wasnot sent to the former head coach of the Russian national team is considering his appointment like other candidates.

To note, after the termination of Gianni De Byasi's contract,Arif Asadov led the Azerbaijan national team, which was leftwithout a head coach, to the last two friendly matches.