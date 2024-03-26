Uzbek Kapitalbank Reports Significant Growth In Net Profit For 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kapitalbank, one of Uzbekistan's major private banks, boostedits net profit almost twice by 77 percent to 1.6 trillion soums($126.9 million) in 2023., Azernews reports.

According to Kapitalbank, the loan portfolio increased by 80percent and reached 29.7 billion soums ($2.3 million). At the sametime, the bank improved the quality of the loan portfolio, reducingthe share of problem loans to 1.65 percent.

The total volume of deposits by individuals and legal entitiesreached 33.5 billion soums ($2.6 million). The return on equity ofKapitalbank amounted to 50.8 percent, compared to 49.3 percent in2022.

Today, more than 1.9 million residents of the country and 64,000entrepreneurs and companies use the services of Kapitalbank; thevolume of deposits by individuals and legal entities increased by34 percent in 2023.

Meanwhile, the net profit of Uzbekistan's ANORBANK (commercialdigital bank) reached 139.5 billion soums ($11.1 million) in2023.

The total loan portfolio of individuals and legal entitiesexceeded the amount of 3.1 trillion soums ($248.3 million).Deposits of individuals and legal entities increased to the amountof over 3.7 trillion soums ($296.3 million).