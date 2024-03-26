Over 1.6M Competitors Applied To Technology Contests At Türkiye's TEKNOFEST

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Over 1.6 million competitors have applied to take part intechnology contests at TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier aerospace andtechnology FESTIVAL, Azernews reports, citingAnadolu Agency.

"We continue to break records. This year at TEKNOFEST 2024,1,630,000 competitors will compete to produce the technologies ofthe future," TEKNOFEST said on X.

The 10th edition of TEKNOFEST will be held in the southernprovince of Adana this year.

It aims to increase the interest of young people in producingand developing national technology and supporting the projects ofthousands of young people working in these fields.

TEKNOFEST, which has hosted approximately 10 million visitorssince its first year, has held nine festivals in six years.

The date of the festival will be announced in the comingdays.