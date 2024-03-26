The EU's Alleged Biased Stance: Insights From Farid Shafiyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The latest statements from EU officials and actions of itsinstitutions manifest that the EU took the side of the occupier,Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Center for the Analysis ofInternational Relations (ICRA), wrote on X, Azernews reports.

"Never for 30 years of occupation, the EU expressed so muchsupport for the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. It shouldnot come as a surprise that, for example, the Global South isindifferent to European calls for united actions, though the EUmight have reasonable arguments for defending certain causes. Youcan exhibit double standards and claim moral or legal supremacy,"Shafiyev said.