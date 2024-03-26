Western Azerbaijan Community Calls On US Fletcher School To Avoid Provocative Events On Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Western Azerbaijan Community has urged the Fletcher Schoolof Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University in the US not to organizeprovocative events related to Garabagh, the statement of theWestern Azerbaijani Community said, Azernews reports.

The mentioned school is planning to hold an event on March 29 onthe topic of "Nagorno-Garabagh," although the name of the region isalready a bygone era.

Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's official representative on casesfiled against Azerbaijan in international courts, is expected tospeak at this occasion.

"The Armenian leadership makes political comments aboutacknowledging Azerbaijan's geographical integrity, but in legalterms, it does the exact opposite. Thus, Armenia's claims againstAzerbaijan in international tribunals are based on the premise thatthe Karabakh territory is not part of Azerbaijan. YeghisheKirakosyan's attendance and speech at the Fletcher School event,representing Armenia on these claims, served to propagateinternationally this state's legal claims, which infringed on theRepublic of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

The fact that the Armenian government is filing claims ininternational tribunals that violate Azerbaijan's territorialintegrity and propagating these allegations around the world isexacerbating the regional situation. The Western Azerbaijancommunity urges that the Armenian government halt these actions of such aggressive acts, Armenia should focus on returningevicted Azerbaijanis to its territory, investigating offensesagainst Azerbaijanis, and resolving their consequences," thestatement stresses.