Novruz Holiday In Turkistan: Delightful Symphony Of Culture And Traditions

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In the ancient city of the Great Silk Road Turkistan - the"spiritual capital of the Turkic world" - a solemn event called"Қош келдің, әз Наурыз!" (Welcome Novruz!) was held, Azernews reports.

Akim of the Turkistan region, Satybaldy Darkhan, also attendedthe event and congratulated the public on the holiday.

"This holiday has a special place in the nation. Nauryz is aholiday that gives warmth to the soul. It is not only the beginningof the year but also a sign of renewal and rebirth. Turkistan isthe golden cradle of our nation," he said.

At the meeting with foreign media, the region's head addressedthe major aspects of regional work, innovations, and constructioninitiatives, as well as progress in absorbing foreign investmentsand future projects.

During the celebrations, a concert program was arranged inTurkistan, including artists from the regional philharmonic namedafter Sh. Kaldayakov performing musical works. Artists fromneighboring countries also attended the concert.

The event featured songs dedicated to the Novruz holiday,national cultural traditions, and patriotism. Famous singers fromthe region and the republic delighted guests with theirperformances, and guests visited the yurts.

The festive event lasted until the evening. Concert programs,theatrical performances, national sports games, includinghand-to-hand combat, tug-of-war, koumis drinking contests,excursions to ethno-aul, an exhibition of craftsmen and artists, aswell as national cuisine, were prepared for the guests. The eveningcontinued with a festive gala concert with the participation of popstars.

Novruz, known as Nauryz Meiramy, has ancient roots inKazakhstan. This celebration in Central Asia is historically linkedto Persia. Despite the introduction of Islam, this custom survivedamong Persians and Turkic peoples, demonstrating its widespreadappeal and significance.