Zelensky Appoints New Head Of Foreign Intelligence Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Oleh Ivashchenko to the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU).
The relevant decree , No. 189/2024, was published on the President's website.
"Oleh Ivanovich Ivashchenko shall be appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine," the decree states. Read also:
As reported, by previous decree No. 187/2024, Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Lytvynenko from the position of head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.
The President also dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Lytvynenko to replace him in this position.
Photo: President's Office
