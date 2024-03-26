NGU Indispensable In Fighting Russian Aggression, Maintaining Security - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the 10th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky says the National Guard has become indispensable in the fight against Russian aggression at the front and in maintaining security in the rear.

That's according to the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky took part in festivities on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the National Guard and the graduation of officers from the NGU National Academy and the NGU Kyiv Institute.

"For 10 years now, the words 'national guardsman' have meant pride and strength, the necessary result in battle and security for the state of Ukraine. At the beginning, in 2014, these words – "national guardsman" – started with the meaning of "volunteer". This is still the case today. And every year adds another meaning to our National Guard of Ukraine, namely, indispensability," the head of state emphasized.

He noted that the national guardsmen, along with other servicemen of the Defense and Security Forces, are participating in battles against Russia, fighting with fortitude and courage. In particular, the National Guard's aerial reconnaissance units are extremely effective in terms of the number of destroyed Russian equipment and enemy soldiers. More than 500 mobile and stationary firing groups of the National Guard destroy Russian missiles and drones every day. Also, National Guard's sappers clear Ukrainian land of Russian mines.

Zelensky holds joint iftar with Muslim community on Ramadan

"In addition to combat, the National Guard of Ukraine also performs a protective function within our country, helping in rescue and recovery after Russian strikes and maintaining security. I am grateful to all the soldiers and commanders who serve the Ukrainian people and state in the full sense of the word. I am proud of the National Guard of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The president emphasized that Ukrainian history will always remember the heroic pages written by the warriors of the National Guard units since 2014.

"Defense of Kharkiv and defense of Kyiv region. Battles against Russian terrorists in 2014 in Donbas and defense of life in Donbas now. Heroism in the toughest confrontations. Ukraine will always be grateful to the warriors of the National Guard, in particular to the Azov unit, which defended Mariupol and Azovstal. We remember all the Ukrainians, all the defenders of Mariupol – all the Azov warriors who are now in Russian captivity. The state is doing everything possible to bring them back home, and I am grateful to all our institutions and especially to international mediators who help us in this," the president said.

According to the head of state, more than nine thousand national guardsmen have already been honored with state awards, 48 of them have been conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine.

Nationaldeputy commander visits warriors fighting in Lyman sector

"Our state independence rests on such large-scale bravery of the Ukrainian people – our people, our Defense and Security Forces. Ukraine will always remember all its people who fought and gave their lives for the sake of our independence and the future for the Ukrainian people," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

The attendees observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen defenders.

The president presented state awards to the servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine.

In particular, the Order of the Golden Star was presented by the president to Captain Artur Pruhlov, Hero of Ukraine, who repeatedly demonstrated courage and professionalism in organizing assaults and breaking through enemy defenses. Groups under his command successfully stormed the enemy's positions, destroyed their equipment and soldiers, liberated captured national guardsmen and helped withdraw Ukrainian troops from encirclement.

Volodymyr Zelensky also presented the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine to Colonel Dmytro Vlasenko. At the end of 2023, he successfully organized the repelling of an assault on Ukrainian positions in Zaporizhzhia region and, risking his life, broke through to two wounded defenders under heavy enemy fire and successfully evacuated them. Thanks to the Colonel's combat skills and professional leadership, in October 2023, Ukrainian units managed to advance almost three kilometers deep into the front, take the occupiers prisoner, destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment, and seize trophy weapons.

The president also presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, II and III class, and the Order of Courage, II and III class, to a number of National Guardsmen.

With the aim of recognizing high professionalism, combat merits, courage, and valor of personnel, the Head of State conferred honorary titles on and presented battle flags to the military units of the National Guard.

Volodymyr Zelensky presented battle flags to the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, the Special Forces Center and the International Interagency Multidisciplinary Training Center.

The president also conferred the honorary title of "Kharkiv" on the Eastern Territorial Department of the National Guard of Ukraine.

The ribbon "For Courage and Valor" was awarded to the 1st Presidential Operational Brigade named after Hetman Petro Doroshenko and the 12th Special Forces Brigade named after Dmytro Vyshnevetsky of the National Guard of Ukraine.