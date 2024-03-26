Russians Open Fire At Beryslav, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav, leaving two local residents injured.

That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of another shelling of Beryslav, two local residents were injured," the statement reads.

As noted, at noon, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone.

Two local men, 33 and 38, sustained injuries. Now they are in hospital, receiving medical assistance.

Russians abduct civilian in occupiedregion

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, Russian drones attacked a bus carrying humanitarian aid.

The Russian drones also shelled Beryslav, leaving a 50-year-old man injured.

Russians attack

Recently, the Russians have significantly increased the number of attacks employing these platforms, including targeting civilians on the western bank of the Dnipro.