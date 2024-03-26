Russians Open Fire At Beryslav, Injuring Two

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military dropped explosives from a drone on the town of Beryslav, leaving two local residents injured.
That's according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"As a result of another shelling of Beryslav, two local residents were injured," the statement reads.
As noted, at noon, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone.
Two local men, 33 and 38, sustained injuries. Now they are in hospital, receiving medical assistance.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Kherson region, Russian drones attacked a bus carrying humanitarian aid.
The Russian drones also shelled Beryslav, leaving a 50-year-old man injured.
Recently, the Russians have significantly increased the number of attacks employing these platforms, including targeting civilians on the western bank of the Dnipro.
