Shmyhal Meets With European Parliament Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal led a meeting with the delegation from the European Parliament, during which the parties discussed further support for Ukraine.

The head of government reported this via Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"We discussed plenty of issue on the agenda with the delegation from the European Parliament: financial support, European integration, seizure of Russian assets, and defense aid," Shmyhal wrote.

The prime minister thanked MEPs for supporting the launch of accession talks with Ukraine.

He assured that the government, for its part, has fulfilled all the required conditions for starting negotiations, adding that Ukraine expect“they will have been opened by June this year.”

Ukraine's defense minister, top commander meet with delegation from EP committee chairs

"We appreciate, among other things, the provisional approval of extended duty-free import of Ukrainian goods to the EU. This is very important for our country's economy," the government head emphasized.

Shmyhal also expressed gratitude for the approval of the Ukraine Facility program as EU aid remains one of the financial pillars for the Ukrainian state.

"We expect to receive EUR 16 billion this year," he stressed.

EU extends trade support for Ukraine with safeguards for EU farmers

At the same time, the head of Ukrainian government noted that the issue of a stable source of funding remains extremely important for the state.

"We see great potential in frozen Russian assets that could be seized and used to support Ukraine," he emphasized.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to MEPs for their personal contribution and constant support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with the UK Minister of Foreign Affairs, David Cameron, the issue of confiscation of immobilized Russian assets.