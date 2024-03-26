Danilov Reflects On Years In Top NSDC Position:“No Shame”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksiy Danilov says he is not ashamed about the time he served in the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

He noted this on Facebook following a report on his dismissal from the post, reports Ukrinform.

"Four years, five months, and 24 days of work as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Work to which I remained devoted to the end. Days for which there is no shame. The hours flew by like lightning. I thank fate for giving me the opportunity to serve my country and my people in times of peace and in times of war!" said Danilov.

He expressed gratitude to the president of Ukraine for his trust and for the opportunity to be involved in writing great History at the moment of the greatest trials and greatest elevation, and also – to the team that "did a great job, creating unique information and analytical systems", to journalists and real professionals, to all those who helped him in his work.

"No matter how difficult it was, no matter how hopeless the situation seemed, we worked and will continue to work for Ukraine, for the sake of Ukraine, we believed and do believe in our Victory! The main thing is that we should always remember what I have always professed – never to be afraid of anyone, to go forward and believe in Ukraine, believe in the people of Ukraine!" Danilov wrote.

He emphasized that "the Russian monster shall be destroyed."

"A whimsical creature will die and perish in the darkness of history – and it will be done by a Ukrainian warrior, behind whose shoulders stands our history, our destiny, and our mission - "to be a sword in the dark; watchmen on the Wall; a shield protecting the kingdom of people!" Danilov emphasized.

As reported, on March 26, 2024, President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, dismissed Oleksiy Danilov from the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko to replace him in this position.

Danilov held the position of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council from October 3, 2019.

Lytvynenko headed the Foreign Intelligence Service from July 23, 2021.