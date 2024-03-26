Ukrainian Air Defenders Down Enemy Missile In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down a Russian missile in the Kryvyi Rih district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In the Kryvyi Rih district, our defenders shot down an enemy missile," the post reads.

Lysak thanked the Air Command East.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that a guided air missile, likely a Kh-59, was flying toward Kryvyi Rih.

On the afternoon of March 26, Russian troops struck Kharkiv with a Kh-35U missile, injuring a 64-year-old man.

Photo: Ukrainian Joint Forces Command