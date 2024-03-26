Ukraine's PM, Estonia's Parliament Speaker Discuss Bringing Russia To Justice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and President of the Riigikogu (Parliament) of Estonia Lauri Hussar have discussed defense assistance and bringing Russia to justice for crimes committed against Ukraine.

Shmyhal said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

Shmyhal thanked Hussar for a number of statements adopted by Estonian parliamentarians in support of Ukraine.

"Estonia is one of the most active partners and leaders in providing comprehensive assistance to our country," he said.

Both parties also discussed the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

"Estonia is an active promoter of this issue, and we highly appreciate it," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked Estonia for supporting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Peace Formula, particularly for joining the implementation of such clauses as "Restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine" and "Restoration of justice."

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram