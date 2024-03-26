France Might Requisition Industrial Capacities To Speed Up Production Of Arms For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said that defense orders for the country are currently a higher priority than civilian ones and did not rule out the requisitioning of industrial capacities to speed up the production of arms and shells needed on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The minister stated this at a press conference on Tuesday, March 26, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

According to him, the defense minister has the appropriate powers according to the law.

"For the first time, I do not rule out the fact that the law allows the minister and the general commissioner for armaments to use what they have the right to do if things do not go according to plan in terms of the pace and timing of production," Lecornu said.

The minister also confirmed the goal of producing 100,000 155mm shells in 2024.

"We will be able to produce 100,000 155mm shells, 80,000 of which will be intended for Ukraine, and 20,000 for our own armed forces," Lecornu said.

According to the minister, the terms of delivery of Aster long-range missiles produced by MBDA in France and Italy are too slow and need to be accelerated.

Paris has placed an order for 200 additional Aster missiles worth EUR 900 million. These missiles, according to Lecornu, are supplied to Ukraine to protect the sky, as well as to French frigates deployed in the Red Sea to fight the Houthis.

Lecornu summed up the results of current and future orders for weapons in segments where there are significant needs, including for Ukraine: anti-tank missiles, short-range surface-to-air missiles, as well as ammunition for Caesar guns.

"There is an urgent need to supply a certain number of segments, in some cases already this summer," the minister said, without elaborating.