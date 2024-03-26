Dormitory Of Sports College Hit In Tuesday's Attack On Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 26, the Russian army struck a dormitory of a sports college in Kharkiv with a Kh-35 missile.

Serhii Bolvinov, head of the investigations department at the main directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"They hit the dormitory of a sports college. A powerful explosion destroyed the roof and the ceiling between the upper floors. A civilian man was injured. There was no military personnel or military equipment at the scene of impact," the post said.

Multi-story building and non-residential building damaged in Kharkiv due to rocket attack

Bolvinov added that debris from the missile had been removed. The police are documenting evidence of yet another Russian war crime.

According to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, at around 11:30 on March 26, the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district in Kharkiv.

Photo credit: Serhii Bolvinov / Facebook