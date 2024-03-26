Two Civilians Wounded As Russians Attack Kharkiv Region With Uragans, Grads

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has shelled Kupiansk and Oleksandrivka in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, wounding two people and damaging dozens of residential buildings, a kindergarten and a dispensary.

The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"On March 26, at around 15:30, the Russian military shelled the city of Kupiansk. A 55-year-old man was injured. Private houses were damaged. According to preliminary reports, the enemy shelled the city with Uragan multiple rocket launchers," the post said.

This morning the occupiers also attacked the village of Oleksandrivka, Zolochiv community, Bohoduhiv district. The attack partially destroyed or damaged more than ten residential buildings, the building of a dispensary of a primary medical care center and administrative buildings. A 56-year-old woman sustained minor injuries and was treated on the spot. According to preliminary information, Russian troops shelled the settlement with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

On March 26, at 14:00, the military of the aggressor state staged an artillery attack on the village of Ivashky, Zolochiv community, Bohodukhiv district. The building of a kindergarten was damaged.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office