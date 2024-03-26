Hungary Not To Reintroduce Import Ban On Ukrainian Honey

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungary will not reintroduce a ban on honey imported from Ukraine despite demands by honey farmers who have protested saying cheap honey from Ukraine pushed down prices and threatens to drive them out of business.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said the unilateral import ban failed to have a positive impact on the local market as wholesale purchase prices have not increased to the extent that local farmers hoped for, while it hurt companies who packaged and exported honey to the EU.

He said honey exporters needed the Ukrainian honey as they would not be able to meet contracted deliveries otherwise.

When asked if the government would consider reintroducing the import ban, he said "no, as it has no impact."

Most honey imports into the EU come from China and Ukraine. Ukrainian imports accounted for 25% of the EU's honey imports in January-August 2023, according to European Commission data.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government imposed a ban on imports of 24 agricultural products from Ukraine last year including grains, pork, and also honey. On February 19 it abolished the import ban on honey, triggering protests from the country's around 22,000 beekeepers.

