War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 44 Attacks In Five Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 44 Russian attacks in five sectors of the front in the last 24 hours, most of them on the Novopavlivka axis.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on Tuesday, March 26.

In total, 50 combat engagements were recorded on the frontline during the day, according to the update.

Ukrainian aircraft struck two command posts of the Russian army and eight troops and military hardware concentration areas of the invaders.

Ukrainian missile forces hit three enemy targets, including an air defense system, an artillery piece, and an ammunition depot.

Throughout the day, Russian invaders launched 4 missile strikes, 52 air strikes and staged 43 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and settlements.

As a result of enemy attacks, civilian casualties were recorded, and high-rise and private buildings, and civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The Russian army attacked about ten settlements with artillery and mortars in the said two sectors, in particular, Popivka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bilopillia and Velyka Pysarivka of the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the Russians did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. The invaders carried out air strikes in Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka and Kyslivka of the Kharkiv region.

About ten settlements in this sector were shelled by Russian troops with artillery and mortars, including Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kotliarivka of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny and Yampolivka of the Donetsk region, as well as north of Vesele. The Russian army, with the support of aircraft, tried to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

More than ten settlements were hit by Russian artillery and mortar attacks during the day in the Lyman sector, among them Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region, Terny ̧ Yampolivka, and Spirne of the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled five enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy launched air strikes on Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region.

About ten settlements in the Bakhmut sector came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Bohdanivka, Kalynivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

Russian troops launched air strikes on Berdychi and Novopokrovka of the Donetsk region.

About 20 settlements in the Avdiivka sector came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, Umanske and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold off Russian troops near Novomykhailivka. The Russian army, with the support of aviation, made 21 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses there.

The Russians carried out air strikes in Krasnohorivka and Oleksandrivka of the Donetsk region.

About 20 settlements in the Novopavlivka sector came under artillery and mortar fire of the invaders during the day, in particular Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostiantynivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian troops, with the support of aviation, attacked the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces four times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, as well as Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, and northwest of Verbove.

The invaders carried out an air strike in Malynivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians fired mortars and artillery at about 15 settlements in the Orikhiv sector, including Chervone, Bilohiria, Shcherbaky, and Piatykhatky in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Russian army carried out three unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region.

More than ten settlements in this sector came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Solonchaky, Ivanivka, and Tiahynka of the Kherson region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine