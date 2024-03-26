Perbacco At The Lodhi Is Delighted To Unveil Its New Menu

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, March 2024: Perbacco at The Lodhi, the celebrated contemporary Italian fine-dining restaurant, renowned for its culinary innovation and unparalleled dining experiences is delighted to unveil its latest culinary masterpiece: the New Menu. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and drawing inspiration from the rich flavours of Italy, this refreshed menu promises an unforgettable gastronomic journey for discerning palates, blending time-honoured flavours with a modern twist.



â€œWe are thrilled to unveil the new menu and invite our guests to experience the evolution of Italian fine dining at Perbacco,â€ says Abhimanyu Lodha, General Manager, The Lodhi. â€œThis exciting new selection celebrates the rich culinary traditions of the vibrant peninsula, but with a modern twist. Our chefs have meticulously crafted each dish with a lot of love and attention to detail, and this shows in every plate that is presented.â€



Explaining the thought philosophy behind the menu, Dharmen Makawana, Corporate Chef at DLF Hospitality, says, â€œThis new menu honours tradition while pushing boundaries. We have taken inspiration from classic dishes but blended them with innovative techniques to create a fabulous modern Italian experience. However, the heart of each dish remains authentically Italian. One can say that the menu is an exploration of authentic Italian flavours, reimagined for the modern diner.â€



With the new menu, guests can indulge in a symphony of flavours and textures. Methodically curated to showcase the finest ingredients and culinary techniques, the Tasting Menu section features an array of tantalising dishes. While vegetarian options feature Caprese with Fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, Textures of Beetroot, Potato Gnocchi with Gorgonzola and Frosted Walnuts, Champagne Risotto, and Vegetarian Lasagne with Crepes, non-vegetarian diners can partake in Lamb Risotto, Maccheroni A La Chitarra with Lobster, Fresh Tomato, and Aglio Olio, and Sous Vide French Farm Chicken with Parsnip, Shallots, Baby Potato and Mushroom.



Vijay Thapliyal, Executive Chef, The Lodhi, says, â€œCrafting this new menu at Perbacco has been an exhilarating journey, where weâ€TMve strived to infuse each dish with the essence of Italy. During the curation, we delved deep into the diverse flavours and specific regional specialities of Italy, seeking to showcase the breadth and depth of the fabulous and heritage-rich cuisine.â€



Moving on to the Piccoli Piatti, Perbacco offers an array of options, starting with Fresh Burrata, Prawn Aglio Olio Pepperchino, Perbacco Green Salad, Arancia Sweet Potato Curls, Fritto Di Pesce with Prawns and Calamari, Pane Pizza, Garlic and Rosemary, and Eggplant Suppli, among many others. From the creamy Fresh Burrata with Truffle Oil to the aromatic Onion Soup with Saffron and Parmesan Tortellini, each dish is a celebration of flavours, textures, and craftsmanship.



Guests can continue the epicurean feast with a selection of captivating main courses that blend tradition with innovation, including the classic Eggplant Parmigiana and the delicate flavours of the Chilean Seabass Al-Cartoccio. For meat lovers, the Mulwara Lamb, accompanied by Celeriac Dauphinoise and Red Wine Jus, promises a symphony of indulgence.



Further elevating the dining experience are the artisanal pasta and risotto dishes that showcase the mastery of Perbaccoâ€TMs culinary artisans. From the rich and creamy Fettuccine Alfredo Style to the decadent Champagne Risotto, each dish is a testament to the culinary excellence that the restaurant is renowned for. No meal is complete without a sweet finale, and Perbaccoâ€TMs dessert selection is sure to impress even the most discerning sweet tooth. Indulge in the classic Tiramisu or opt for the refreshing Stracciatella Arancia Panna Cotta, each dessert is a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.



Whether one is looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply indulge in a memorable dining experience, Perbacco promises to enchant, where each dish served is a testament to the culinary expertise and dedication of Perbaccoâ€TMs chefs.



â€œWith this new menu, Perbacco continues to redefine the boundaries of Italian cuisine, and with our commitment to excellence, impeccable service, and passion for culinary artistry, every guest will leave with a lasting memory,â€ says Mr Abhimanyu Lodha.





About The Lodhi, New Delhi



An urban oasis centrally located in New Delhi, The Lodhi is spread across nearly seven acres on Lodi Road near the Lodi Gardens, an extensive parkland with historic tombs dating back to the 15th century. A member of The Leading Hotels of The World, The Lodhi has been recognized as the Best Luxury Hotel in the Country in Travel+Leisure Indiaâ€TMs Best Awards 2022, 2021, and 2020 and voted amongst Indiaâ€TMs Top Hotels in the CondÃ© Nast Traveler US Readersâ€TM Choice Awards 2022, 2021, 2019, 2018, and 2017. The hotel offers some of the largest rooms and suites in the city, with most categories featuring private plunge pools and balconies. The hotelâ€TMs dining scene is considered amongst the finest, offering eclectic options ranging from local specialities to international delicacies, which includes the renowned â€ ̃Indian Accent'. These restaurants and lounges are a popular social epicentre for residents and guests alike, providing the perfect setting for special occasions and meetings. Additionally, The Lodhi offers a world-class spa with Hammam, a stylist-curated salon, a state-of-the-art gym, a 50-meter lap pool, three tennis courts, and two squash courts with personal fitness trainers available for assistance. The hotelâ€TMs world-accredited Les Clefs dâ€TMOr Concierges can create tailored experiences in and around Delhi.





