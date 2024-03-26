Yemen PM: Operation Decisive Storm Significant To Arab Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, March 26 (KUNA) -- Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmad bin Mubarak on Tuesday commended the stance of the Coalition to Support Yemeni Legitimacy, led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in launching the "Operation Decisive Storm", given its significance to protecting Arab national security.

The Yemeni prime minister made the statement on his X, formerly Twitter, account, on the occasion of the ninth anniversary of the military operation, which was launched on March 26, 2015.

"We commend with much pride the brave and authentic stance of our brothers in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other coalition countries, which responded to the Arab call for Yemen in Operation Decisive Storm, which reflected the concept of Arab national security," he said.

He also spoke highly of the unwavering commitment of Yemen's partners to fulfilling the ambitions of the Yemeni people for security and peace. (end)

