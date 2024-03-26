Japan Eases Export Rules To Allow Sell Fighter Jets Sales

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, March 26 (KUNA) -- Japan's Cabinet decided on Tuesday to ease its strict defense transfer rules for military equipment to allow the export of next-generation fighter jets jointly developed with Britain and Italy.

"In order to realize a fighter aircraft that meets the performance requirements for Japan's security environment and to ensure that it does not impede Japan's defense, it is necessary to have a mechanism that allows finished products to be transferred from Japan to countries other than partner countries," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also said that "it is necessary to secure a position where it could contribute to the global combat aviation program on an equal basis with the UK and Italy."

The revised guidelines, approved at a Cabinet meeting, stipulate that exports will be limited to the next-generation fighters. The new guidelines also said the destination of exported fighter jets will be limited to countries that have signed deals with Japan on defense equipment and technology transfers. In addition, each individual export will require Cabinet approval before the sales.

"By going through a rigorous decision-making process, we will continue to uphold our basic philosophy as a peaceful nation, which is to abide by the UN Charter," Defense Minister Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Kihara also said the three countries are currently working on the fighter's design, aiming to make decisions about the specifications and performance of the aircraft in the next five years. (end)

mk











MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108024505