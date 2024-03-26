Egypt Urges Int'l Efforts To Deliver More Relief Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 26 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry said on Tuesday it is inescapable to muster international efforts to press the Israeli entity to get more humanitarian aid into Gaza in an immediate and sustainable mode.

The Egyptian minister made the call in a phone conversation with Irish Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin about the current developments in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Shukry underlined that it is essential to open all land crossings between the Palestinian territory and the Zionist entity and to wipe out all obstacles blocking humanitarian aid delivery to all Gaza areas.

He also commended Ireland's support for the Palestinian cause and welcomed the fact that Ireland and several other European countries view the recognition of a Palestinian state as a step towards a full United Nations (UN) membership for Palestine.

For his part, the Irish minister stated that the sole way to achieve security and stability in the Middle East region is to put the two-state solution in place, with a Palestinian state living side by side with the Zionist entity in peace and security.

Martin appreciated Egypt's efforts to resolve the crisis of Gaza, pointing out his country's willingness to offer all types of support for Cairo's endeavors to restore regional stability. (end)

