Saudi, French Fms Discuss Gaza By Phone

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, March 26 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne discussed on Tuesday the latest situation in the Gaza Strip.

This came during a phone conversation between both ministers, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

During the phone conversation, both sides tackled the latest regional and international efforts, mainly the current situation in the Palestinian territory and ongoing efforts to resolve it. (end)

as









MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108024502