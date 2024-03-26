Britain Summons Chinese Charge D'affaires Over Cyber Activity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, March 26 (KUNA) -- The British Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned the Chinese Charge d'Affaires in London on the alleged involvement of Chinese individuals and organizations in cyber activities against UK democratic institutions.

"Today, on instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Chargأ© d'Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in London was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO)," said a ministry spokesman in a statement.

"The FCDO set out the Governmentآ's unequivocal condemnation of Chinese state-affiliated organisations and individuals undertaking malicious cyber activity against UK democratic institutions and parliamentarians," he said.

The UK Government would not tolerate such threatening activity, and would continue to take strong action with partners across the globe to respond, he added.

The summons followed yesterdayآ's announcement that the UK had imposed tough, targeted sanctions on a front company and two individuals involved in Chinaآ's malicious cyber activity targeting officials, Government entities, and parliamentarians around the world. (end)

nbs







MENAFN26032024000071011013ID1108024500