Crown Prince Visits First National Electronic Chip Design Competition Exhibition

Amman His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday visited the closing exhibition of the first national electronic chip design competition, launched in August last year.During a tour of the exhibition, Crown Prince Al Hussein spoke with members of 12 teams, who represent a number of Jordanian universities and have qualified to the competition's final stage, about their projects.The competition's closing ceremony was held at the Royal Cultural Centre, as part of the national programme to promote the semiconductor and electronic chips industry in Jordan, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.The national programme aims to hone the skills of engineering and ICT graduates through intensive training, followed by practical applications, and mentoring from professors and experts in the industry.The exhibition was held by the Fifth Industrial Revolution company, in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Crown Prince Foundation, and the Information and Communication Technology Association, with the support of Al Hussein Fund for Excellence.The Crown Prince was accompanied by Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education Azmi Mahafzah, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmad Hanandeh, and CEO of the Fifth Industrial Revolution Company Mothanna Gharaibeh.