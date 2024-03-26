8 Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Displaced Civilians In Gaza's Khan Younis

Gaza, March 26 (Petra) -- Eight Palestinians were killed Tuesday when Israeli aircraft struck a tent housing displaced people in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Health Ministry said.A child was also killed in Israeli shelling of a house east of Rafah, in southern Gaza, it said.

