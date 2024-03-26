Israel Occupation Army Tightens Siege Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Medical Complex

Gaza, March 26 (Petra) -- The Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday that Israeli occupation forces tightened a siege of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, detaining staff and patients inside the human resources building and preventing them from leaving it.The Ministry said in a statement that the beleaguered medical teams and patients appealed to UN institutions and the international community to intervene urgently to save their lives.

