BJP Launches Lok Sabha Polls Campaign In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, March 27 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Goa on Tuesday launched the Lok Sabha election campaign by seeking blessings at Shree Mahalaxmi temple in Panaji.

BJP's North Goa candidate Shripad Naik and South Goa nominee Pallavi Dempo were present, along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, state unit BJP President Sadanand Tanawade and others.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik said that as there is support from people from across the state, it will be easy for the BJP to win both seats of Goa.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will achieve the goal of becoming the third largest economy in the world," Shripad Naik said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that Shripad Naik has done many developmental works in his North Goa constituency and as Union Minister, he has contributed for the state.

"He has done many projects for the people of Goa in the last 25 years," Sawant said.

He also said that BJP candidate Pallavi Dempo would win by a good margin.

"I am confident that women will support us and will help to elect our candidates," Sawant said.

Five-time MP from North Goa, Shripad Naik won with a margin of 80,000 votes in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

His candidature was announced on March 2, while the BJP on Sunday named industrialist Pallavi Dempo as the candidate for South Goa Lok Sabha seat.

Dempo oversees the media and real estate arm of Dempo Industries as its executive director.