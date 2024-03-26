New Song From Vidya Balan Film Wins Over The Internet

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 4:52 PM

The first song Jazbaati Hai Dil from Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar has been unveiled.

Armaan Malik and Ananya Birla have lent their voices to quirky and electrifying track. Kunaal Vermaa has written the lyrics.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

The makers of Do Aur Do Pyaar recently dropped the film's teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Ileana and Sendhil.

All four characters are shown attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness.

The film is presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production. It will be out in theatres on April 19, 2024. ANI

