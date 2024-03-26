UAE: Missing French Teenage Girl Found In Desert, Father Confirms

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM

Last updated: Tue 26 Mar 2024, 10:19 PM

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated.]

A French teenager who went missing in Sharjah has been found in the desert not far from her home, her father David Croiser confirmed to Khaleej Times. The discovery comes after an intense search effort by Sharjah Police and concerned community members.

"Meline was not well and rushed to Al Dhaid Hospital in Sharjah where she's recovering," said David. Her sister, Justine, described her as disoriented and "not herself" due to being exposed to the hot sun without water.

The family expressed immense relief at Meline's safe return and thanked everyone involved in the search efforts. Further details about Meline's condition and the circumstances of her disappearance are expected to emerge as she recovers.

"We are all happy to have found her," Justine said. Recounting the moment, she added: "The police were searching the area (desert) when they spotted her. My mum, who was following closely, also caught sight of her. They immediately ran to her and called for an ambulance, which arrived in less than five minutes."

Meline is in stable condition but severely dehydrated and disoriented due to prolonged exposure to the sun, and not having consumed water for over 24 hours, Justine said.

The teenager went missing late night on March 25 sparking a massive search operation involving drones. She disappeared from her home in Al Suyoh Suburb in Al Riqaibah, located near the Sharjah Grand Mosque, during the early hours of Monday, March 25, between 1am and 5am.

Family's desperation

Earlier, David Croiser, well-known in the French community for his bakery, had expressed deep concern over his daughter's sudden disappearance. "Meline left behind a troubling note suggesting it might be her last day," Croiser had said to Khaleej Times. "We're really worried sick. It's been over 36 hours now. Our daughter's note has left us shaken. We've filed a report, and the Sharjah Police are pulling out all the stops - using drones, scouring CCTV footage, and employing every available resource to find her. But every passing minute feels like an eternity."

Pooja, a close friend of the Croiser family, had said Meline was in a 'fragile state of mind'.

Meline is the younger of two sisters. The family had circulated missing person posters in the area, hoping for any information that might lead to Meline's whereabouts, and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Recent incidents

Last month, a Sharjah autistic teen who went missing from a shopping mall was found 18 kilometres away at Dubai Airport after more than 24 hours , thanks to the vigilance of an Indian passenger.

Last December, an 11-year-old boy disappeared from Arabian Ranches , sparking a massive search by Dubai Police, involving drones and sniffer dogs. He was eventually found late at night. According to his aunt, the boy, described as "highly sensitive," faced emotional distress due to academic pressure after falling short of expected exam marks.

Child mental health professionals in the UAE have highlighted the significance of such incidents as a reminder of the challenges young individuals may encounter. They stressed the importance of providing parents with the necessary tools to support their children through the delicate phases of their life.

