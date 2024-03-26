Palestinian Foreign Ministry: Occupation Attacks On Hospitals Are Clear Evidence Of Genocide In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ramallah, West Bank: The Palestinian Foreign Ministry stressed that the occupation war against hospitals is the clearest evidence of the genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and the imposition of more frequent displacement on them, leading to their complete displacement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli occupation army continues its devastating war on hospitals in the Gaza Strip to terminate them and put them completely out of service as part of its comprehensive destruction of the Gaza Strip and all components of human life in it.

The ministry explained that after the Israeli occupation's second attack on Al Shifa Medical Complex and beginning to destroy it, burning large parts of it, and imposing displacement on those in it, Israel is continuing to repeat this disaster through its war on Al Amal Hospital and Nasser Medical Complex, where it besieges the medical teams in them, demands their evacuation, and continues to target them with a heavy barrage of fire, including tank shells.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry warned that Israel would use the international concern over the Rafah issue to commit more mass massacres and complete plans to exterminate civilians and displace them from the north and center of the Gaza Strip, including destroying hospitals in those areas and putting them out of service.

The ministry stressed that what Israel is doing requires urgent international intervention to protect civilians, secure their basic humanitarian needs, and provide international protection for hospitals and centers that deal with humanitarian affairs for them.