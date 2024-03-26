Make This Ramadan Memorable At Alwadi Doha Mgallery Hotel Collection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Al Wadi Hotel Doha - MGallery offers guests a range of unforgettable dining experiences throughout the holy month of Ramadan. From exceptional family Iftar meals, unique Suhoor experiences under the stars to delivering tailored experience in their own homes, guests can choose from a luxurious array of authentic Ramadan experiences that they will love.

The hotel's flagship Ramadan Iftar experience will take place in the iconic ballroom decorated with golden and traditional accents. Guests will enjoy a lavish buffet of Arabic and international favorites. This includes a fresh seafood, sushi counter, a shawarma station as well as a selection of desserts created by the hotel's culinary team, accompanied by soothing melodies of traditional live entertainment. To complete the family experience, kids will have a play corner to enjoy their evening. All priced at QAR 220 per person, for kids 6-12 QAR 110. Special prices for groups available.

For guests seeking tranquility and comfort can gather at the magnificent O'Glacée pool terrace for Suhoor Beneath The Stars. With a sushi counter, a selection of cold and hot mezzes, and live cooking stations, featuring many traditional Ramadan dishes; Guests will also be entertained with traditional live tunes.

Priced at QAR 190 per person, for kids 6-12 QAR 95. Special prices for groups available.

Guests can also order homemade cakes and desserts from the hotel's favorite café, ATEAtude to cherish their Ramadan celebration.

We invite our guests to indulge in an authentic and amazing food journey during Ramadan with international flavors prepared by our culinary team to celebrate the spirit of the holy month and enjoy moments of familiarity, affection and relaxation

Ramadan Mubarak!

