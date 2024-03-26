QRCS Inspects Ongoing Relief Projects In Turkiye, Northern Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: During his field visit to northern Syria, Dr. Mohamed Salah Ibrahim, Director of Relief and International Development Division at Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), took part in the inauguration ceremony of Katara Village, constructed by QRCS in Qabasin, northern Syria.

Designed to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for displaced families, the model village comprises 30 housing units, with all utilities such as water supply, electricity, sewage, school, and mosque.

Funded by Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and designed by Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the village is the first of its kind in northern Syria. Its residential and educational structures adopt a unique approach to alternative shelter and provide decent transitional housing for the steadily growing numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs) all over the world.

After that, Dr. Ibrahim and his accompanying delegation from QRCS's representation office in Turkiye visited several humanitarian projects undertaken by QRCS in northern Syria, including the Humanity First Village in Qabasin. It has a capacity of 1,000 displaced families, with an extra 144-flat expansion.

In a statement, Dr. Ibrahim emphasised QRCS's strategic mission of helping the victims of emergencies, which required creative solutions to the existing challenges.“The inauguration of Katara Village is an example of how we and our partners are committed to securing decent transitional housing for IDPs,” he said.“I hope this and other villages being constructed in northern Syria will improve their living conditions and create a safe and comfortable environment for them”.

Back to Gaziantep, Turkiye, Dr. Ibrahim visited the Kuwaiti Emergency Aid for Earthquake Affected People in Turkiye project, being implemented by QRCS, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) and the Turkish Red Crescent.

Together with officials of the Turkish Red Crescent, the delegation participated in the distribution of relief kits to earthquake-affected people at an IDP camp in Hatay.