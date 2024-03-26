Tech Stock News Bite - Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT) Makes Investors Great Again

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Tech Stock News Bite - Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ: DJT ) is making investors great again with huge gains on its first day of trading under the new name and symbol. The stock is trading at $72.11, up $ 22.16 or 44.36%, with a morning high of $79.38.

Trump Media & Technology Group ("TMTG"), operator of the social media platform Truth Social, announced today that after successfully completing its business combination with blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), trading of TMTG's common shares will begin on the NASDAQ stock exchange today. At market open, the ticker symbol will switch from "DWAC" to "DJT" for the company's common shares.

For TMTG, the stock ticker symbol "DJT" pays direct homage to the company's former Chairman and Director, and the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. We believe that the commencement of trading of DJT on the public markets testifies to Americans' demands for free-speech platforms that reject the stifling censorship imposed by Big Tech.

"We built this company to protect the American people's voices and their freedom," commented TMTG CEO Devin Nunes. "Having transformed into a public company, Truth Social remains committed to maintaining and vehemently defending a digital space for free expression."

The mission of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) is to end Big Tech's assault on free speech by opening up the Internet and giving people their voices back. TMTG operates Truth Social, a social media platform established as a safe harbor for free expression amid increasingly harsh censorship by Big Tech corporations.

