Cannabis Stock News Bite - Traders Jump Back Into Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) is on the run again in today's trading following a pullback and retreat. As Monday's traders flocked to crypto stocks as Bitcoin bounced back, they are now back on the cannabis stock train and full steam ahead.

Canopy Growth is trading at $10.08, up $1.65 or 19.57% on the TSX, with a morning high of $11.16. On the NASDAQ the stock is trading at $7.38, gaining $1.18 or 19.03%, with a high of $8.24 so far on the day.

As Bitcoin pulled back, leaders like Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA ) is holding on to marginal gains.

Read the company's full news and disclaimer here:

Research more cannabis stocks with Investorideas stock directory

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.